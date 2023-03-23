Delhi man applies for a WFH job via Instagram, loses Rs 9.32 lakh

A man in Delhi lost Rs 9.32 lakh to cyber criminals after he registered for a work-from-home job which promised him 30 percent returns on the amount invested.

Harin Bansal from Delhi's Pitampura came across an Instagram post on ‘Earning huge money daily working from home’. When he clicked on the post, he was directed to a WhatsApp number asking him to register on a website through a given link to proceed with the registration process, the Delhi Police said.

"He had to complete the tasks given to him on the website and that was his job,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh told Indian Express. He added that the accused told the victim that he will get a commission along with the original amount after completing the tasks given to him.

“The victim initially deposited a small amount and was able to withdraw the money along with the commission earned in his bank account but later when the money increased, he was not able to withdraw it and ended up depositing more money into the bank account on the pretext of government tax,” the DCP told the publication.