Delhi man, 24, electrocuted while running on treadmill at gym

The man, identified as Saksham Pruthi was working for a Gurgaon-based company. (Photo credit: Screengrab from image tweeted by @iAtulKrishan).

A 24-year-old man died after he was electrocuted while exercising on a treadmill at a gymnasium in Delhi. A NDTV report identified the man as Saksham Pruthi, who was taken to a local hospital in a unconscious state from the gym and was later declared dead. The incident took place on Tuesday.

Around 7:30 am on Tuesday, the man collapsed while using the treadmill in the gym and the postmortem exam confirmed that he had died by electrocution.



Local police arrested the gym manager Anubhav Duggal and a case was registered for negligent conduct with respect to machinery and causing death by negligence.

Pruthi had completed his engineering and was working for a company in Gurgaon. Local police said that further investigation was on with regards to the incident.

In another incident that took place in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, 16 people died after a bridge was electrocuted.

"We got a call that a security guard has died of electrocution. When police personnel went with villagers for the panchnama (spot inspection), 22 people were electrocuted and suffered severe injuries. 15 people died in a hospital and seven are critical.," local police officer Pramendra Dobhal told NDTV.

The bridge, which was part of a sewage treatment plant under the Namami Gange project, passes through the Alaknanda river. Seven people were injured in the incident and were later taken to the AIIMS in Rishikesh on helicopters

