 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Delhi journalist accuses Uber auto driver of harassment: ‘Looking at my breasts’

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

A Delhi-based journalist said she faced harassment from an Uber driver in the national capital. The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Uber India over the incident.

A woman has accused an Uber auto driver of harassment (Representative Image)

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Uber India after a woman journalist said she faced harassment from an Uber auto driver.

In a Twitter thread shared on March 1, the Delhi-based journalist said she was subjected to unwanted attention from the Uber auto driver and could not reach the company’s safety team despite repeated efforts.

“I noticed that the driver was looking at me through the side mirrors of the auto, precisely at my breasts,” the journalist wrote on Twitter about her March 1 ride in the auto.

She said she positioned herself in such a way that she would not be visible in either of the two rear-view mirrors, but the auto driver then began to turn around to look at her.