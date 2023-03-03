Delhi journalist accuses Uber auto driver of harassment: ‘Looking at my breasts’

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Uber India after a woman journalist said she faced harassment from an Uber auto driver.

In a Twitter thread shared on March 1, the Delhi-based journalist said she was subjected to unwanted attention from the Uber auto driver and could not reach the company’s safety team despite repeated efforts.

“I noticed that the driver was looking at me through the side mirrors of the auto, precisely at my breasts,” the journalist wrote on Twitter about her March 1 ride in the auto.

She said she positioned herself in such a way that she would not be visible in either of the two rear-view mirrors, but the auto driver then began to turn around to look at her.

"He then started looking back again and again to see me. I first tried using the safety feature of Uber but to no avail," she wrote. "The first time I dialled the number, the audio wasn't clear." After this, the Uber customer asked the driver to focus on driving and warned him that she would file a complaint against him. His response was a nonchalant "kardo" or "go ahead."

Microsoft gives the Bing AI chatbot some personality

Wishes pour in for Sushmita Sen post heart attack, 'My strongest,' writes brother Rajeev After this, the journalist again tried calling Uber's safety team, but could not speak to them because of unclear audio. "I then made a short video warning the driver again that I was about to raise a complaint. He then nodded in affirmation when I asked him if I should raise a complaint," she revealed. She said the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) reached out to her after she posted about the incident on Twitter. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said a notice "has been issued to Uber India and Delhi Police over the unfortunate incident of molestation of a female journalist in an Uber auto in Delhi."

The Commission has also sought information about the steps taken by Uber for the safety of women. Meanwhile, the journalist said she had filed a complaint with DCW against Uber and the auto driver, as well as a few Twitter users who shared lewd comments on her post.

Moneycontrol News