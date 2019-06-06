Delhi High Court stops Asus from selling Zenfone in India

Asus has been restrained from selling smartphones and accessories under the Zen, Zenfone, or any other identical branding in India by the Delhi High Court. The decision came in on May 29 and would remain effective for eight weeks till July 24.

Telecare Network India filed a plea against Asus on the ground of copyright infringement of its trademarked brand Zen and Zenmobile, causing financial losses. Justice Manmohan’s order came after Telecare Network stated that it had registered the brand names Zen and Zenmobile under the Trade Marks Act 1999. The company has been selling smartphones, feature phones, and accessories since 2008, compared to Asus, which started selling smartphones under the brand since 2014.

The hearing’s outcome came in favour of Telecare Network, and Asus was restrained from selling or advertising smartphones or accessories under the Zen or Zenfone brand. According to Bar and Bench, Justice Manmohan’s judgement also considered Telecare Network’s claim that, although Asus had filed a trademark for Zenfone, it was similar to the former’s trademarks, which could likely raise confusion in the minds of the public, further causing commercial and financial damages.

Asus has, in its defence, stated that Zen is a generic term in Buddhist philosophy and also follows the company’s CEO Jonney Shih’s philosophical belief. The court stated that a generic religious term could not qualify the grounds of the trademark for smartphones and could not be directly associated with a specific entity. Asus, therefore, cannot sell smartphones, tablets, or any other product under the Zen branding until July 24.

The next hearing on the case would be held on July 10 wherein Asus would need to provide compelling evidence to prove that its conflicting name does not infringe any trademarks. If it fails to do so, the company may have to stop selling smartphones and other devices in India, at least till the case is closed.