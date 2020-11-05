Diwali dampener: Delhi government bans sale and use of crackers

The Delhi government has banned the bursting and sale of crackers ahead of the Diwali festival as the capital city—infamous for the worst air quality globally —suffered its most polluted day in a year on November 5.



Reviewed corona situation in Del n preparedness wid Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases hv increased due to festival season n pollution. It was decided to

1. Ban crackers in Del 2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxy n ICU beds are being increased in Del govt hospis Close November 5, 2020

The decision was announced by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal tweeted that the government reviewed the “corona situation” in Delhi and the preparedness with the chief secretary, health officials and all-district magistrates. “Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution,” he said.

Delhi, which has a population of 20 million, has more than 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The pandemic has intensified fears of an accentuated health hazard posed by the blanket of smog that has enveloped the city. Doctors, in what has become an annual ritual at the onset of winter, have warned of a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses.

New Delhi recorded the concentration of poisonous PM2.5 particles at 14 times over the World Health Organisation safe limit on November 5.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal announced that Delhi government will hold Laxmi Puja on Diwali this year in presence of its entire cabinet led by the Chief Minister.

Addressing a webcast on November 5, Kejriwal said the rituals will be broadcast by TV channels.

“We will celebrate Diwali together. But we will not burst crackers at any cost. Bursting crackers amounts to playing with the lives of our own children and family members. On Diwali day, from 7.39 pm, we will hold Laxmi Puja together,” the CM said.

Kejriwal said he, along with his ministerial colleagues, will start the puja, which will be telecast live.

“I appeal to all of you to switch on your TV and listen to chants of the priests and participate in the puja. I believe when the two crore people of Delhi will chant the mantras, welcome home Lord Rama from his 14 years exile, then it will generate positive vibes across Delhi,” he added.

The ban includes green crackers as well.

Earlier today the Delhi High Court expressed its displeasure over the rising number of coronavirus cases and warned that the city could soon become ‘corona capital of the country’.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said the Delhi government has gone completely “haywire” on the pandemic.