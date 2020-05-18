Delhi government asks hospitals to stop COVID-19 tests for dead people: Report

The Delhi government has reportedly ordered all hospitals to stop taking samples of dead people who were suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus disease, according to a report by The Hindu.

In an official order released on May 17, Padmini Singla, Secretary of Delhi’s Health and Family Welfare Department, said: “No sample for COVID-19 test will be taken of a dead body. However, if doctors are satisfied from a clinical examination that the cause of death may be COVID-19 infection, the dead body may be released as suspect COVID-19 infected dead body.”

The revised order also mentioned that standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will be followed to dispose of the bodies of both COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients.

The decision is said to have been taken by the Delhi government as family members of deceased people had started insisting that the body be tested for the deadly virus before being cremated even in cases when the person “died at home”. Moreover, Singla reportedly said, several other states have already stopped testing dead people for the coronavirus.

Delhi has so far recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus positive cases, with 299 fresh cases being recorded on May 18. There are around 5,500 active cases in Delhi right now and 160 deaths have been reported. There are 64 containment zones in the National Capital 1,35,791 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.