Delhi government allows discharged patients of COVID-19 to access oxygen concentrators.

Representative image

The Delhi Government will now allow all Medical Superintendents & Directors of Delhi Government Hospitals to issue oxygen concentrators to discharged patients of COVID-19.



During the surge in COVID cases, swiftness of the process is a must.

In view of the same, in addition to CDMOs, all Medical Superintendents & Directors of Delhi Govt hospitals dedicated for COVID, are now authorised to issue oxygen concentrators to discharged COVID patients. pic.twitter.com/qz4NCnigZJ April 10, 2021

According to a statement by Satyander Jain, the Minister for Health in the national capital, this in lieu urge in COVID cases.

A day ago, on April 9, Delhi had seen its highest single-day COVID-19 case spike with 8,521 new coronavirus infections being reported in just 24 hours.

On April 10, 39 persons died of COVID-19 in Delhi, taking the total COVID-19 death toll of the National Capital to 11,235.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show