Delhi government allows discharged patients of COVID-19 to access oxygen concentrators.

According to a statement by Satyander Jain, the Minister of Health in the national capital, this in lieu urge in COVID cases.

Moneycontrol News
April 10, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
Representative image


The Delhi Government will now allow all Medical Superintendents & Directors of Delhi Government Hospitals to issue oxygen concentrators to discharged patients of COVID-19.

According to a statement by Satyander Jain, the Minister for Health in the national capital, this in lieu urge in COVID cases.

A day ago, on April 9, Delhi had seen its highest single-day COVID-19 case spike with 8,521 new coronavirus infections being reported in just 24 hours.

On April 10, 39 persons died of COVID-19 in Delhi, taking the total COVID-19 death toll of the National Capital to 11,235.

However, it has seen a slight dip in cases on April 10, with 7,897 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the past 24 hours
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi
first published: Apr 10, 2021 08:20 pm

