Delhi B-School dean spams 16 batches with wife's YouTube channel link, Twitter debates​

The dean of a Delhi-based business school has drawn mixed reactions on Twitter after he shared a few emails promoting his wife’s YouTube channel with 16 past batches of the institute. The dean of Faculty of Management Studies, in an email, titled “One Moment in Time," sent a link to the song she had recently sung to alumni and current students of the institute. A screenshot of the email was shared by one Saurabh Sharma on Twitter who was also blasted for not protecting the identity of the dean and making the email public.

After his first email, the next day the dean sent a follow up one. “As mentioned in today’s class, I am sharing the following”, he began the mail.

The thread sparked a debate on Twitter with many reprimanding the original poster for first, revealing the dean’s identity and second, for sharing the screenshot and making fun of him rather than just ignore it.

“How irritable and impatient have we become that we now need to make these kind of tweets demeaning an otherwise capable individual? Didn't know checking a spam takes so much hardships that such public shaming tweets are being made. A really disappointing approach,” one user wrote.

“And you are doxxing him. Why? If it is annoying, tell him or ignore,” another wrote.

One user hit back saying how is it doxing if the email or any other contact details were not visible and only just the name.

“Duh! Institute name and designation are revealed (the dean/director nonetheless, so no ambiguity there) and person's name is clearly seen. That is enough info, info which was not necessary. Could have simply said 'top b school dean spams...' and scratched out name,” the user explained in the thread. Related stories CRE investment avenues – which option fits your goal?

This country has banned parents from sharing their children’s photos on social media “I have a total of 3 emails from him. I don't have the above. Is it mildly annoying? Yes. Can we ignore it? Probably yes, given I check that mailbox once a week. But point taken that this isn't the place to ask for a 'Like and subscribe'. Start a twitter account or post on FB may be,” another wrote. However, many praised the dean for being a good and supportive partner calling it “true love”. The tweet went viral with lakhs of views and over 6,000 likes.

Moneycontrol News