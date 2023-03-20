 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi B-School dean spams 16 batches with wife's YouTube channel link, Twitter debates​

Mar 20, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

The thread sparked a debate on Twitter with many blasting the original poster for revealing the dean’s identity and for sharing the screenshot and making fun of him rather than just ignore it.

The screenshot of the dean's email shared by a Twitter user. (Image: randomusements/Twitter)

The dean of a Delhi-based business school has drawn mixed reactions on Twitter after he shared a few emails promoting his wife’s YouTube channel with 16 past batches of the institute. The dean of Faculty of Management Studies, in an email, titled “One Moment in Time," sent a link to the song she had recently sung to alumni and current students of the institute. A screenshot of the email was shared by one Saurabh Sharma on Twitter who was also blasted for not protecting the identity of the dean and making the email public.

After his first email, the next day the dean sent a follow up one. “As mentioned in today’s class, I am sharing the following”, he began the mail.

The thread sparked a debate on Twitter with many reprimanding the original poster for first, revealing the dean’s identity and second, for sharing the screenshot and making fun of him rather than just ignore it.
“How irritable and impatient have we become that we now need to make these kind of tweets demeaning an otherwise capable individual? Didn't know checking a spam takes so much hardships that such public shaming tweets are being made. A really disappointing approach,” one user wrote.

“And you are doxxing him. Why? If it is annoying, tell him or ignore,” another wrote.

One user hit back saying how is it doxing if the email or any other contact details were not visible and only just the name.