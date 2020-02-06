App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi election: BJP’s Tajinder Bagga reaches AAP office to seek votes

Initially taken aback by the gesture, the AAP members can be seen warming up to him eventually in the video.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Taking his political opponents by surprise, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrived unannounced at the Aam Aadmi Party’s election office on February 5 to seek votes.

The BJP candidate, who is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections from Hari Nagar, shared a video of his interaction with AAP members at the election office. In the video, he can be seen engaging in a rare exchange of pleasantries. The cordial exchange comes as a surprise, given that members of both parties have traded barbs in the run-up to the Assembly polls on February 8.

Bagga captioned the video he tweeted saying: “Visited the Harinagar election office of Aam Aadmi Party to seek support.”

Initially taken aback by the gesture, the AAP members can be seen warming up to him eventually in the video. One person can also be heard saying: “Lok tantra hain (This is a democracy)”, indicating it was in his right to seek votes even from opponents.

Interestingly, Bagga was initially trolled on the microblogging platform for not being included in BJP’s first list of candidates. He responded saying: “I am BJP, contesting from 70 seats.”

The constituency he has been fielded from has a 40 percent Sikh population. He will be fighting for the seat with AAP’s Rajkumari Dhillon and Congress party’s Surender Sethi.

The results of the hotly contested Delhi election will be announced on February 11. While the AAP is looking at re-election, the BJP – the main opposition party – wants to dethrone them to establish a triple engine government.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Delhi Assembly elections 2020 #Delhi BJP #Tajinder Pal Singh

