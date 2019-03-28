Delhi cop's son duped of Rs 46 lakh by duo who promised him a note-printing machine

Two Mumbai residents were arrested for duping an assistant sub-inspector’s son of Rs 46 lakh. The youth was conned over the promise of being given a machine that can mint replicas of Indian currency notes.

The incident came to light when police started looking for the Delhi ASI’s son who was reported missing. They located him in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan, where he alleged that he was duped by two men. The youth had borrowed a lot of money from his acquaintances and decided to disappear when he realised he has been duped and wouldn’t be able to return the amount.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi), said: “He had borrowed a lot of money, and was scared of repercussions after he was duped.”

The accused duo — Vimal Rajesh Patil and Suraj Kumar — were members of a gang that has a pan-India presence and takes money from people who seek to procure machines that churn out exact replicas of the INR.

After their victims would cough up the amount, the gang would make excuses like the machine has broken down, to buy more time, and flee eventually.

The two were produced before a Delhi court on Wednesday and have been sent to police custody for further questioning. The other members of the gang are also being hunted down and are likely to be nabbed soon.

Earlier in the year, Trichy police had arrested three men for printing fake currency notes. Law enforcement personnel had seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 14.13 lakh, and multiple machines and a printer that was used to print the fake notes, while conducting the raids.