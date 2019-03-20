App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 01:19 PM IST

Delhi cops arrest 4 for harassing Barkha Dutt online

On February 21, the journalist had registered an FIR with the cops, stating she was receiving obscene messages and pictures, and even death threats from random people for proposing to help Kashmiris.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The cybercrime cell of Delhi Police arrested four men for harassing veteran journalist Barkha Dutt online. She took to Twitter to confirm the arrests. "Four men arrested by Delhi Police cyber cell for stalking me, sexually abusing me, sending me nude/D#ck pictures and in one case threatening to kill me. However, this is not over. I have listed ten more numbers in my FIR and before a magistrate. Will follow till each one jailed."

Shortly after, #Barkhadutt started trending on Twitter, where many other industry veterans backed her. However, there were some who decided to point out her “double standards” as one of the accused turned out to be a butcher based in Surat. Now, what makes his identity controversial is that the journalist was quick to comment that her harassers are nationalists.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a police officer said: "A team was formed and police, using technical surveillance, arrested the men, identified as Rajiv Sharma (23), Hemraj Kumar (31), and Aditya Kumar (34) from Delhi, and Shabbir Gurfan Pinjari (45), a resident of Surat."

While standing by her for taking a strong stand against trolls, Twitterati had pointed out how she had politicised a rather sensitive issue surrounding sexual harassment. Many even asked her how she could decipher the political leanings of a person.

On February 21, the journalist had registered an FIR with the cops, stating she was receiving obscene messages and pictures, and even death threats from random people for proposing to help Kashmiris. It was later learnt that someone had shared her number on social media for ‘escort services’.

"I appear to have been made a victim of some fake news propaganda and my number has been shared on all social media platforms. I have been sent nude pictures and sexually abusive text messages. I fear for my well-being, security and life as this is a coordinated assault by a violent mob," she had mentioned in her FIR, according to The Indian Express report.

Barkha Dutt had also mentioned in the FIR that she fears for her well-being and security as she had also received a message that said: “Goli maar denge” (will shoot you).

However, she wasn’t the only one. Several journalists had complained of receiving threatening calls and messages on Twitter and WhatsApp after the Pulwama terror attack.

In 2016 also, Dutt had tweeted about an abuse campaign that was started to target her; her coordinates were shared en-masse, and her inbox was filled with death threats and expletives.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 01:19 pm

