Delhi cop sheds 46 kgs in 8 months; before-after photos show stunning transformation

A Delhi IPS officer has turned his life around after losing 46 kgs prompting the police commissioner to reward him for his efforts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Metro Jitendra Mani weighed 130 kgs and had multiple health issues such as diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure when he decided to implement healthy changes to his lifestyle and diet. It took him walking 15,000 steps daily, eating nutritious food like soups and salads and eight months to shed his weight down to 84 kgs.

After achieving this feat, Mani, who was recently promoted to the IPS rank, was presented with a commendation certificate by Commissioner Sanjay Arora and felicitated in front of thousands of police personnel.

He has lost 12 inches and his cholesterol levels are now down drastically. He cut down carbohydrate rich foods to get back in shape along with daily exercise.

The officer started with 15,000 steps daily, a goal which gradually increased.

“When I decided to make a change, I set a goal to walk 4.5 lakh steps every month. In the last 8 months, I walked over 32 lakh steps,” he told NDTV.

Accepting the reward from his boss, Mani said he was encouraged by his colleagues to adopt a healthier lifestyle as several health hazards loomed.

