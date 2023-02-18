Delhi college asks female students to download dating app for fest entry

A Delhi college came under fire after making it compulsory for female students to create profiles on a dating app in order to attend the annual college fest.

The rule was revoked after facing backlash from students, said a Reddit user who wrote about the incident on the online discussion platform.

In a series of posts made on the ‘Delhi’ subreddit, the user revealed that a prominent engineering college in the city asked female students to sign up for the dating app if they wanted to attend the college fest. Students were told that “no female” would be allowed to enter the fest without the app and would have to share screenshots of their registration in order to gain entry. Male students were exempt from signing up.

“The registration to the dating app was a tedious process requiring personal information, including name, date of birth, phone number, a selfie to verify you and a mandatory profile picture showing your entire face,” the person who wrote about the incident revealed in the now-viral Reddit post.

The college fest was reportedly sponsored by developers of the dating app. College authorities, however, came under fire for forcing only women to sign up for the app. Students protested against the decision, with some on Twitter slamming it as sexist, “creepy” and “downright deplorable.” In an update posted on February 18, the Reddit user said the college has now issued an “official notification” saying registration to the dating app is not a requirement for fest entry. Related stories Attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw: Mumbai cops arrest fourth accused

A majority of the world’s billionaires share this zodiac sign, study finds

Moneycontrol News