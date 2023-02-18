 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi college asks female students to download dating app for fest entry

Moneycontrol News
Feb 18, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

A Delhi college came under fire after making it compulsory for female students to create profiles on a dating app in order to attend the annual college fest.

Female students were told they would not be allowed to enter the fest unless they signed up for the dating app (Representative image)

The rule was revoked after facing backlash from students, said a Reddit user who wrote about the incident on the online discussion platform.

In a series of posts made on the ‘Delhi’ subreddit, the user revealed that a prominent engineering college in the city asked female students to sign up for the dating app if they wanted to attend the college fest. Students were told that “no female” would be allowed to enter the fest without the app and would have to share screenshots of their registration in order to gain entry. Male students were exempt from signing up.

“The registration to the dating app was a tedious process requiring personal information, including name, date of birth, phone number, a selfie to verify you and a mandatory profile picture showing your entire face,” the person who wrote about the incident revealed in the now-viral Reddit post.