Delhi Cabinet: No ministry for Arvind Kejriwal yet again. Here's why

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was elected to power for the third consecutive term, has not taken charge of any ministry yet again.

The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will continue being the only minister in Delhi Cabinet who would not hold any portfolio, reported NDTV. In the year 2017, he had headed the Water Ministry after the party had promised cheaper water supply to Delhi households.

Speaking on the sidelines of his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said on February 19, that his commitment to serve the people of Delhi has stopped him from taking charge of any ministry.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said: “People keep asking me why I don’t have a ministry. The answer is my primary commitment made to Delhiites. It is a huge responsibility and I must fulfill that properly. This is the only reason why I have not kept a portfolio.”

He added: “It will help me monitor the functioning of all the ministries and make sure I don’t lose sight of the bigger picture. Being too invested in a particular ministry involves keeping track of small details, due to which other things might get neglected.”