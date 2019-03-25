App
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi businessman's Gandhigiri bears fruit, authorities clean road in 30 minutes

It all started with the entrepreneur trying to figure out a unique way to protest against a 500-metre-long puddle of filth near his office; it had been lying there for seven odd months with no one batting an eyelid.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The invitation card sent out by Tarun Bhalla (Image: Newsslaundry)
Whatsapp

Recently, a businessman from Delhi taught politicians quite the lesson through some Gandhigiri, and boy, did he turn heads!

Tarun Bhalla, a business graduate from a US University, sabotaged his promising career to give to his homeland something the nation would be proud of. But that was back in 2005. Cut to March 2019, the man devised a way to show politicians that big talks and sitting on the job, won’t get them very far. He took it upon himself to remind them how to do their job.

So, on March 2, Bhalla arranged a fake "opening ceremony" of a small stretch of road in West Delhi’s Rama Road in Kirti Nagar. Nearly 200 invitations were sent out, including to BJP Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi and AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goyal. Just like any other event, sweets were distributed and large banners featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress President Rahul Gandhi were put up on the walls along the stretch.

The posters read: “Tum mujhe vote do, hum tumhe kichad, dengue aur malaria denge (If you vote for us, we will give you mud, dengue and malaria in return)".

So, what was the event celebrating? Apparently, an "open-air sewer lake" constructed by Bhalla was being inaugurated.

Commenting on what triggered him, Bhalla told Newslaundry, “For the past seven months, the road right opposite my office was brimming with sewage water and mud—ever since the rains. The sewage system was damaged, and water gushed out from a particular manhole. There was a foul stench in the air.”

“It was a nightmare for all of us working here. We had approached the authorities with written complaints, including the MLA and the MP, with no luck. No one was ready to listen.”

This was allegedly also affecting his company’s recruitment. “One man who was selected to work for our company outright rejected the proposal because of our surroundings,” he added.

The local tea seller and a roadside barber were among the worst hit. Their businesses suffered and although they had approached the MLA for help, they were turned away. Bhalla empathised with them and this pushed him to take immediate steps.

He began with taking pictures and videos of the area and posting it on his social media accounts, while tagging the MLA and the MP in them. “We even approached them, but none of them responded. We also approached the DDA, MCD and PWD, but none of them responded to us. It was then that I decided enough is enough, we need to do something drastic,” he said.

So, he decided to tread the path never taken. He made three large banners representing BJP, AAP, and Congress and wrote the same slogan on all the three. For each poster he shelled out more than Rs 2,000. The AAP banner had a picture of area MLA Shiv Charan Goyal alongside Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP one contained a huge image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with area MP Meenakshi Lekhi, while the Congress poster had pictures of party chief Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Congress chairperson Sheila Dixit.

“All these parties are the same. No matter which of them comes to power, they will never deliver what they promise. So, we targeted all three parties, even though the Congress is in no position of power in this area”, he said.

Bhalla also printed invitation cards and distributed it to people. These cards had a QR code that would give the exact location of the spot of the "sewer lake".

On the day of the mega event, no high-profile guest turned up. So, Bhalla, his family and colleagues gathered to inaugurate it.

Shortly, a large crowd gathered; many started taking pictures and making videos of the event. Sweets were distributed randomly, encouraging people to share pictures and videos of the event on social media and tag the local politicians in the same.

Somehow, this prompted authorities to take immediate action. “I put up the posters on Saturday morning, and within half an hour the PWD officers came and surveyed the area. Soon after, trucks carrying sanitation workers and equipment came and they started clearing the area. The 500-metre stretch of road, which hadn’t been cleaned in six months, was now almost clean within hours. They removed all the water and accumulated the mud and kept it in a corner. By Monday, even the posters were cleared out,” the jubilant businessman said.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 12:00 pm

