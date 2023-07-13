Delhi boy carries dog on shoulder in flooded area, wins hearts

A young boy carries a dog on his shoulder in flooded Delhi

Parts of Delhi experienced unprecedented flooding as water level in the Yamuna River swelled to 207.55 meters on Wednesday. Water level continued to rise through the night, breaching 208.48 metres on Thursday morning.

Heavy rainfall in the national capital, coupled with release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana, have created flood-like conditions in Delhi. Water has inundated the streets in several neighbourhoods, particularly low-lying areas in close proximity to the Yamuna, forcing many to evacuate their homes and move to temporary relief shelters.

In the midst of this, a photograph of young boy carrying a dog to safety in a flood-affected area is winning hearts online. First shared by news agency ANI, the photograph shows the shirtless boy carrying the dog on his shoulder while wading through water. The caption indicates that the picture was taken in the Mayur Vihar area of Delhi.



"1000-1500 people including children are stuck in the flood-affected area near Mayur Vihar Phase I," according to reports. The post also includes a picture of MP Gautam Gambhir speaking to the press about the flood-like conditions in Mayur Vihar.

Scores of people applauded the young boy for not leaving his furry friend behind.



As the Yamuna water level rises, the Delhi Secretariat housing offices of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats, was flooded on Thursday. The road from Rajghat to Delhi Secretariat was also flooded.

The Yamuna surged to a record 208.48 metres at 8 am, the Central Water Commission said on Thursday, adding that it is likely to rise to 208.75 metres by 4 pm. Meanwhile, water from the overflowing Yamuna river reached ITO, a key route to commute from east Delhi to central Delhi and Connaught Place.

