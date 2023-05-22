Delhi woman, driving BMW, runs over man while returning from party

The car, identified as a BMW, was driven by a 28-year-old woman who lives in Ashok Vihar area of the national capital. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@ANI).

A 36-year-old man died after his bike was allegedly run over by a speeding car in Delhi on Sunday, sources said. The incident took place near the metro station in the South Delhi's Moti Bagh.

The car, identified as a BMW, was driven by a 28-year-old woman who lives in Ashok Vihar area of Delhi. She first collided with a generator and ran over the motorist, who was identified as Ajay Gupta. As per police officials, the woman was retuning from Greater Kailash after attending a party and was later arrested.

"Inquiries revealed that the victim was going home after taking medicines from the hospital while the woman was returning home from a party," the police official said.

The police received a call at 4:08 am and on reaching the location, two vehicles were found damaged on the road heading towards Moti Nagar flyover. Senior police officer Ghanshyam Bansal said that when they reached the location, neither the driver nor the victim were found.

The driver admitted the man to a hospital from where he was rushed to another hospital. Bansal added that Gupta later died of his injuries.

The man has a wife and two children and as per information given to police by family members, had left home late at night to get medicines for himself. Police have registered a case against the woman who was driving the vehicle.

(With inputs from PTI)

