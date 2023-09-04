Delhi auto driver arrested after driving on foot overbridge. Watch

The autorickshaw driver drove on a foot overbridge in the Hamdard Nagar area, located in the southern part of the national capital. (Representational Photo).

India's metro cities can experience high traffic during peak hours, with hundreds of two-wheelers and four-wheelers crowding the roads. Under such circumstances, commuters can look to find new ways to beat the traffic and reach their destination on time.

In a recent incident, an autorickshaw driver in Delhi decided to beat the traffic in the city by driving the vehicle on a foot overbridge in the city. The incident took place in the Hamdard Nagar area, located in the southern part of the national capital.

In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), the autorickshaw driver could be seen driving on the footpath before taking the vehicle on the foot overbridge. As the vehicle moves on the bridge, a man could be seen entering the autorickshaw.



News18 reported that the autorickshaw driver- identified as 25-year-old Munna- was later arrested by the local police along with an accomplice of his- identified as Amit. Further investigation revealed that both men lived in Sangam Vihar- another area in South Delhi.

This is not the first time that an autorickshaw driver has been seen driving on a foot overbridge. In 2022, another autorickshaw driver drove on the foot overbridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

As per India Times, the incident took place in Virar area located in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

