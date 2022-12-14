 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi airport worker jumped through hoops so man could attend father’s funeral

Sanya Jain
Dec 14, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

A man has shared a post of appreciation for ground staff employee at Delhi Airport who went the extra mile to ensure he would make it to his father’s funeral on time.

Yogesh Parmar shared a photo of the ground staff worker in Delhi who ensured he made it to his father's funeral.

Yogesh Parmar, whose LinkedIn bio describes him as a behavioural scientist, was in France on the day his father died two months ago. He got onto the first available flight to Delhi, but when he landed in India, Parmar had less than 30 minutes to make it to his domestic connection flight to Chennai, where his father’s funeral was to take place.

“Even with an expedited immigration, I had all of fifteen minutes in hand by the time I was out,” he said in his LinkedIn post.

“Multiple Air India staff - across levels - proved to be utterly unhelpful and I very nearly booked the next flight out which would have meant I land in Chennai after papa’s pyre was lit.”

But Parmar was able to see his father for one last time – all thanks to a ground staff worker at the Delhi Airport who jumped through hoops, stood up to his seniors and managed to get the flight delayed by five minutes – all for a passenger who had just lost his father.

“When I told him the reason I needed to be on the flight, he responded with a simple ‘main pohachaunga aapko’ (I will get you there),” wrote Parmar.