Delhi airport worker jumped through hoops so man could attend father’s funeral

Yogesh Parmar shared a photo of the ground staff worker in Delhi who ensured he made it to his father's funeral.

A man has shared a post of appreciation for ground staff employee at Delhi Airport who went the extra mile to ensure he would make it to his father’s funeral on time.

Yogesh Parmar, whose LinkedIn bio describes him as a behavioural scientist, was in France on the day his father died two months ago. He got onto the first available flight to Delhi, but when he landed in India, Parmar had less than 30 minutes to make it to his domestic connection flight to Chennai, where his father’s funeral was to take place.

“Even with an expedited immigration, I had all of fifteen minutes in hand by the time I was out,” he said in his LinkedIn post.

“Multiple Air India staff - across levels - proved to be utterly unhelpful and I very nearly booked the next flight out which would have meant I land in Chennai after papa’s pyre was lit.”

But Parmar was able to see his father for one last time – all thanks to a ground staff worker at the Delhi Airport who jumped through hoops, stood up to his seniors and managed to get the flight delayed by five minutes – all for a passenger who had just lost his father.

“When I told him the reason I needed to be on the flight, he responded with a simple ‘main pohachaunga aapko’ (I will get you there),” wrote Parmar.

What followed was a race against time. Parmar and the employee ran through customs, got out of the international terminal and “crossed over to the gigantic domestic side of the T3.”

When they arrived at the check-in counter, Parmar was told the airline had already cancelled his boarding pass because he was late. They had put him down as a ‘no-show’.

Two of the ground worker’s immediate supervisors said it was too late for Parmar to board the flight, that even if they did issue a boarding pass again, he would never make it to the gate in time.

“He requested for a ‘no guarantee’ boarding pass to be issued,” said Parmar. “While we sprinted through the domestic terminal, he negotiated with multiple sets of higher-ups, all of whom, he had no influence over whatsoever.”

The 21-year-old employee managed to persuade personnel at security clearance, spoke to the ground staff on the runway and the air hostess on the flight. He managed to get the flight delayed by five minutes so Parmar could board it and get to Chennai in time.

“Grace came dressed in orange on that day,” wrote Parmar, sharing a picture of the employee dressed in an orange uniform. Because of him, Parmar could make it to Chennai before his father’s funeral pyre was lit.

“Those 90 minutes with his mortal remains are - and will remain - the most precious moments in life,” he concluded.

The post has been flooded with people commending the employee. It has gone viral with over 11,000 ‘likes’ since being shared a day ago.