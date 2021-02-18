MARKET NEWS

#DeleteFacebook trending worldwide on Twitter: Here's why

#FacebookWeNeedToTalk and #BoycottZuckerberg were also trending in Australia

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST
Facebook (Image: Reuters)

Facebook (Image: Reuters)

Social media platform Facebook entered into fresh controversy after it said it will restrict publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content in response to Australia’s proposed new Media Bargaining law.

In response, people globally took to making #DeleteFacebook trend on Twitter, along with #FacebookWeNeedToTalk and #BoycottZuckerberg trending in Australia, reports said.

The social media giant had threatened to block Australian publishers and individuals from sharing news stories on its platform in reaction to the new Media bargaining law, in September 2020.

The measure would force Facebook to choose between “either removing news entirely or accepting a system that lets publishers charge us for as much content as they want at a price with no clear limits,” the company's managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Will Easton, wrote in a blog post. “No business can operate that way.”

According to a report by The Daily Mail, outraged users are sharing their final Facebook posts and asking friends to send their phone numbers before they delete the platform for good.

In fact, Former Deputy Mayor of Maribyrnong, Victoria, Megan Bridger-Darling, deleted her Facebook account on Thursday and told followers they could find her on 'Twitter, email, phone, and occasionally in the news.', the report said.
Feb 18, 2021

