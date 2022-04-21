This 29-year-old’s startup is worth over $400 million. His journey began at 16

Delane Parnell’s company PlayVS is a flourishing platform for e-sports -- competition using video games. (Image credit: @delane/Twitter)

Delane Parnell, 29, has had an incredible journey from growing up in a rough neighbourhood in Detroit to becoming the founder of a million-dollar startup. His company PlayVS is a flourishing platform for e-sports -- competition using video games.

The start-up, valued over $400 million, according to Inc. magazine, is also helping American schools build e-sporting teams to compete in leagues.

Since he was a teenager, Parnell knew that he wanted to start his own company.

After school, Parnell would work at a mobile phone store. He told Inc magazine in a podcast that his job taught him the essentials of business as well as "the value of character, honesty, and the idea that you should always put your best foot forward in everything that you do”.

Just at 16, Parnell was using the money he had saved to negotiate buyout deals with other cell phone stores.

Parnell then started turning his attention to e-sports -- which he believed had growth potential.

"I became really obsessed with this idea, and still today, I cannot shake it. The way that I thought about it is, e-sports doesn't really have a competition infrastructure, much like other sports," Parnell told Inc. magazine. "There could be so much value created."

Parnell said he was "laughed out of the door" when he took his idea to investors. But he did not give up, and in 2017, founded PlayVS. Parnell was on Forbes magazine's 30 under 30 list in 2019. “It's pretty exciting … to be able to build a company where kids can validate their passion and be recognized for their talents,” Parnell had told Forbes. “We help develop the next generation of pros.”





