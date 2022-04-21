English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    This 29-year-old’s startup is worth over $400 million. His journey began at 16

    Delane Parnell learnt the essentials of business at his after-school job at a mobile phone store in Detroit.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
    Delane Parnell’s company PlayVS is a flourishing platform for e-sports -- competition using video games. (Image credit: @delane/Twitter)

    Delane Parnell’s company PlayVS is a flourishing platform for e-sports -- competition using video games. (Image credit: @delane/Twitter)


    Delane Parnell, 29, has had an incredible journey from growing up in a rough neighbourhood in Detroit to becoming the founder of a million-dollar startup. His company PlayVS is a flourishing platform for e-sports -- competition using video games.

    The start-up, valued over $400 million, according to Inc. magazine, is also helping American schools build e-sporting teams to compete in leagues.

    Since he was a teenager, Parnell knew that he wanted to start his own company.

    After school, Parnell would work at a mobile phone store. He told Inc magazine in a podcast that his job taught him the essentials of business as well as "the value of character, honesty, and the idea that you should always put your best foot forward in everything that you do”.

    Just at 16, Parnell was using the money he had saved to negotiate buyout deals with other cell phone stores.

    Close

    Related stories

    Parnell then started turning his attention to e-sports -- which he believed had growth potential.

    "I became really obsessed with this idea, and still today, I cannot shake it. The way that I thought about it is, e-sports doesn't really have a competition infrastructure, much like other sports," Parnell told Inc. magazine. "There could be so much value created."

    Parnell said he was "laughed out of the door" when he took his idea to investors. But he did not give up, and in 2017, founded PlayVS.

    Parnell was on Forbes magazine's 30 under 30 list in 2019.

    “It's pretty exciting … to be able to build a company where kids can validate their passion and be recognized for their talents,” Parnell had told Forbes. “We help develop the next generation of pros.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #schools #Sports #startups
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 11:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.