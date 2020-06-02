App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Defence worker unions plan indefinite strike to oppose corporatisation of Ordnance Factories

Strike ballots will be held in all factories and establishments under the OFB from June 8 to June 17 to gauge the response of more than 80,000 defence workers who are set to be affected by the decision.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Three major worker federations that cover 41 Ordnance Factories in India are planning to go on an indefinite strike against the government proposal to corporatise the Ordnance Factories Board.

The labour unions that are planning to protest the Centre move are the All India Defence Employees Federation, the Indian National Defence Workers Federation affiliated to the INTUC, and the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh led by the RSS-backed BMS.

Strike ballots will be held in all factories and establishments under the OFB from June 8 to June 17 to gauge the response of more than 80,000 defence workers who are set to be affected by the decision.

A Business Line report stated that the three federations will also be issuing a notice to the Department of Defence Production to inform them about the strike depending on the ballot results.

A joint letter was also issued to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reminding him that the Centre had assured them during a strike last year that a High-Level Official Committee would examine their stance against the corporatisation of Ordnance Factories.

It further stated that in the absence of a positive response from the Centre on their objection, they would be compelled to go ahead with the strike.

The joint statement read: “Conversion of the OFB into a Corporation/PSU and listing the same in the share market will be only the beginning for its liquidation which is not in the interest of the defence preparedness and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan mission announced by the Honourable Prime Minister”

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 07:21 pm

tags #indefinite strike #Ordnance Factories

