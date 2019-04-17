Defence Minister suspects Congress’ hand behind Pak PM endorsing Modi

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman believes that the Congress has colluded with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. She alleged on Wednesday that Khan’s statement endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term at the centre may well be Congress’ ploy to diminish the PM’s popularity and oust him.

Speaking to a news agency, Nirmala said she has no idea why such statements are being made. Clarifying that the stance is solely hers and not the party’s or any other leader’s, she said the Congress might have played truant to oust the Prime Minister. She pointed out how several top leaders of the grand old party had visited Pakistan several times.

She added: “They went there saying ‘Modi hatane ke liye hamen madad karo’ (help us oust Modi). I wonder whether this is also a part of the scheme of things which have been put by Congress. I don’t know what to make of this honestly.”

While addressing the media, Khan said there might be a better chance to hold peace talks with India if BJP came back to power. He further said that if the Congress won the election, it might back out from holding a dialogue to settle the Kashmir dispute.

These remarks saw much backlash from opposition parties in both the countries, with the Congress retorting with “a vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan” statement. In fact, Randeep Surjewala, the Congress spokesperson had tweeted: “Pakistan has officially allied with Modi.”

Meanwhile, the defence minister also called out the sexism in politics, hinting at Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s remarks on BJP candidate Jaya Prada, reported News18.

“It is easy to hit at a woman when you talk about other things which don’t become part of the conversation or which are not germane to the discussion. You easily pick on things that are personal or gender specific and not called for at all,” She said.

Vehemently condemning the sexist jibes, she said there should be some kind of “momentary application of mind” while speaking, pointing out how female politicians often encountered “unwarranted, sexist remarks from their male counterparts”.