Deer stuck in ATM vestibule in Gujarat after dogs chase it, later rescued | Video

A deer was stuck in an ATM vestibule in Gujarat after dogs reportedly chased him. In a video, now viral on internet, the deer can be seen trying to find a way out of the ATM but in vain. It even collided against the wall in an attempt to break free as he realised the main glass gate in front of him was crowded by people armed with phone cameras and barking dogs.

The incident occurred in Amreli Dhari. It is not clear when did the incident happen but it looks like the video was shot at night.

The panicking deer jumped and got restless in the kiosk unable to get out. It was also scared of the barking dogs outside.

Later, forest officials came to the rescue of the helpless animal and released it back into the forest.

