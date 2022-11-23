 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deepinder Goyal says 'not a boomer anymore'. Zomato asks him to...

Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Deepinder Goyal said he is sharing a series of “me-made” posters in the Zomato office reception to “drive culture” at the company.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal made his first Instagram post on Tuesday.

The co-founder of the restaurant aggregator said he is sharing a series of “me-made” posters in the office reception to “drive culture” at the company.

The first of the posters features a woman pointing her fingers at the camera. “Is this the beginning?” the accompanying text says.

Zomato, known for its snappy social media posts, was quick to comment on its CEO's first Instagram post.

“The beginning of your appearances in our reels?” Zomato cheekily asked Deepinder Goyal in comments.

Goyal’s first Instagram post was followed by a tweet directing his followers to his Instagram page.