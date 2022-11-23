Deepinder Goyal says 'not a boomer anymore'. Zomato asks him to...

Deepinder Goyal on Thursday made his first post on Instagram with a photo of a poster from the Zomato headquarters.

The co-founder of the restaurant aggregator said he is sharing a series of “me-made” posters in the office reception to “drive culture” at the company.

The first of the posters features a woman pointing her fingers at the camera. “Is this the beginning?” the accompanying text says.

Zomato, known for its snappy social media posts, was quick to comment on its CEO's first Instagram post.

“The beginning of your appearances in our reels?” Zomato cheekily asked Deepinder Goyal in comments.

Goyal’s first Instagram post was followed by a tweet directing his followers to his Instagram page.

On Wednesday, he posted the second poster from the series, featuring an abstract photograph at the Zomato office. “Shall we rise?” the poster asks. Last week, Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta quit the company after a four-and-half-year stint, marking the third high-profile exit from the food delivery major in recent weeks. Amid a meltdown of tech stocks, Zomato has suffered in the public market this year as its stock price has fallen by more than 50 per cent from its peak of Rs. 162 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE