Zomato announces 'Rest Points' for delivery partners. Swiggy agents are welcome too

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday announced ‘Rest Points’ – public shelters where delivery agents can “rest, recharge, and take a moment for themselves.”

The Rest Points will offer high-speed WiFi, first-aid support, phone-charging stations, washrooms and clean drinking water to Zomato delivery partners. Delivery agents from other companies like Swiggy will be welcome at these Rest Points too, Goyal said.

In a blog post announcing the initiative, Deepinder Goyal credited delivery partners as the “heart and soul” of their business. “Our delivery partners have a tough job, and we do not yet have the public infrastructure to help them do their jobs better,” he said.

The Rest Points are a part of The Shelter Project through which Zomato hopes to create a safer and more supportive gig environment for delivery agents. “We believe that by providing a space for all delivery partners to rest, recharge, and take a moment for themselves, we can create a better environment that promotes their physical and mental health,” Goyal said.

Two Rest Points are already operational in Gurguram, where Zomato is headquartered. More will be constructed in other dense clusters of the food delivery business.

Deepinder Goyal also shared a photograph of one such Rest Point in his tweet announcing The Shelter Project. The picture shows a room painted in Zomato’s signature red colour with chairs lining the walls. Delivery agents from Zomato and Swiggy – the two biggest players in India’s food delivery business – can be seen occupying the room.

Sanya Jain