Deepika Padukone's first look from 'Project K' revealed. First glimpse to come out on...

Actor Deepika Padukone's first look from "Project K". (Photo credit: instagram.com/vyjayanthimovies).

The first look of actor Deepika Padukone from the movie "Project K" was revealed on Monday. The look was shared on the social media pages of Vyjayanthi Movies with the caption that read, "A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA),".

In July, it was revealed that "Project K" would feature at the 2023 Comic Con in San Diego, becoming the first Indian movie to do so. Padukone had made the announcement on Instagram and added that she felt proud to be a part of the movie.

"Proud to be a part of the first ever Indian movie to go to Comic Con. See you there," Padukone wrote on Instagram.

In addition to Padukone, some of the other big names who will be seen in the sci-fi movie include Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

The title and trailer of "Project K", directed by Nag Ashwin, is likely to be revealed at Comic Con, that is slated to take place between July 20-23. Comic Con is a yearly event which includes panels and previews of forthcoming movies in its movies.

In March, Bachchan was injured on the sets of the movie while shooting an action sequence and had suspended all pending work and even flew back to Mumbai.

