English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Deepika Padukone's first look from 'Project K' revealed. First glimpse to come out on...

    In July, it was revealed that 'Project K' would feature at the 2023 Comic Con in San Diego, making it the first Indian movie to do so.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 18, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
    Deepika Padukone

    Actor Deepika Padukone's first look from "Project K". (Photo credit: instagram.com/vyjayanthimovies).


    The first look of actor Deepika Padukone from the movie "Project K" was revealed on Monday. The look was shared on the social media pages of Vyjayanthi Movies with the caption that read, "A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA),".


    In July, it was revealed that "Project K" would feature at the 2023 Comic Con in San Diego, becoming the first Indian movie to do so. Padukone had made the announcement on Instagram and added that she felt proud to be a part of the movie.

    "Proud to be a part of the first ever Indian movie to go to Comic Con. See you there," Padukone wrote on Instagram.

    Related stories

    In addition to Padukone, some of the other big names who will be seen in the sci-fi movie include Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

    The title and trailer of "Project K", directed by Nag Ashwin, is likely to be revealed at Comic Con, that is slated to take place between July 20-23.  Comic Con is a yearly event which includes panels and previews of forthcoming movies in its movies.

    In March, Bachchan was injured on the sets of the movie while shooting an action sequence and had suspended all pending work and even flew back to Mumbai.

    Also read: Amitabh Bachchan says he was unable to celebrate Holi after getting injured on set

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amitabh Bachchan #Deepika Padukone #Prabhas #Project K
    first published: Jul 18, 2023 12:50 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!