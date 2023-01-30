Decluttering queen Marie Kondo has ‘given up’ on being tidy: ‘My home is messy’

Organisational guru and star of Netflix's series 'Tidying Up', Marie Kondo. (Image credit: @MarieKondo/Twitter)

The queen of decluttering from Japan, who introduced the world to how items "spark joy" through the Netflix series Tidying Up has revealed that she has given up on being tidy. Marie Kondo also admitted at a recent webinar that her home is messy but she is now focusing on family and not the physical household. The 38-year-old organisational guru gave birth to her third child in 2021.

“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” she said in the recent webinar, Washington Post reported Thursday. “I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me... Now I realise what is important to me is enjoying time with my children at home.”

Kondo, considered by millions as an authority on neatness while instructing eager cleaners to keep what “sparks joy” and trash the rest, also admitted that now, even she has trouble keeping up with clutter.

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life,” she said during the webinar. Kondo also emphasised on the Japanese idea of “kurashi,” or “way of life". Now, her goal is to “spark joy” in other ways: finding what makes her happy every day, even if there are dishes in the sink, she said.

Her latest novel, Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How To Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life, lists such lifestyle changes.