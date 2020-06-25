CBSE 2020: Decision on remaining exams likely to influence ICSE, NEET, and JEE Mains

The decision on scrapping the remaining board exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is supposed to be announced on June 25. It is expected to affect and influence the decision of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and National Testing Agency (NTA).

The CBSE was supposed to conduct the pending board papers in July after they had got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. However, in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the parents of several CBSE school students moved the Supreme Court, seeking the cancellation of the remaining board exams.

The top court directed CBSE to file its reply by June 23 so that anxious students were not kept hanging. However, the board sought more time from the court and the final decision was supposed to come out on June 25.

This decision, whether in favour of conducting the exams at a later date or in favour of scrapping them altogether, would shape the fate of 20 million aspiring engineers and doctors as well, as the NEET and JEE Mains are also supposed to be conducted in July. If the CBSE suspends the remaining papers, the NTA might also postpone the entrance exams for 2020.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

On the other hand, the ICSE exams, also supposed to be conducted in the first half of July, may get scrapped if the CBSE decides to cancel their remaining papers. Though the Bombay High Court is supposed to announce the final verdict on the cancellation of ICSE Board exams 2020 by June 29, the CISCE has informed the court that the CBSE Board’s decision will greatly influence theirs.