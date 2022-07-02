Debate over ‘unprofessional’ greeting: Boss offended by employee’s ‘Hey’ on WhatsApp

A debate is brewing on Reddit, and it’s all about the correct way of addressing a senior at work. A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his boss which is steadily going viral online.

The screenshot shows that the Reddit user, named Shreyas, was pulled up for greeting his boss with a “hey” on WhatsApp.

When asked by his boss as to whether he had submitted a test, Shreyas replied: “Hey. No, not yet.”

His boss apparently took offense at the casual greeting, deeming it unsuitable for a professional conversation. “Hi Shreyas, my name is Sandeep,” the boss replied. “Please don’t use the word ‘hey.’ It’s offensive for me. If you can’t remember my name, simply use ‘Hi.'”

The boss went on to ask his junior to refrain from using several other words in a professional setting, including “dude”, “man”, “chap” and “chick.” Only “hello” was also deemed unprofessional by him, unless addressing a large group, as was the widely-used term “hi there.”

Shreyas attempted to defend himself, writing: "Well, considering that we are having a conversation over WhatsApp and not over LinkedIn or a mail chain. I’m just being casual as you are texting me on my personal number. And coming to being professional I’m not the one being offended."

The post has sparked a discussion on professional norms, with hundreds of people weighing in on the issue.

“Seriously. ‘Hey’ especially with a colleague/team member with whom you’ve had ongoing conversations with is more than acceptable, almost preferable, to keep the convo as open as possible,” wrote one commenter.

“I'd be calling him ‘chap’ in literally every communication,” another declared.

One person said they would go the completely opposite way by writing: "’Might I will be allowed to greet warmest welcome to this right and honorable gentleman and extend my compliments to his spouse and immediate and more distant family and circle of friends, might all their cattle breed happily’ and some rubbish like that.”