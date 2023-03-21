'Dear SpiceJet, sell this flight on Olx': Passenger shares photos of broken, battered seats

An irate SpiceJet passenger, who had to travel in a battered aircraft with tattered seats, has a suggestion for the airline -- "Sell this flight on Olx." Olx is an online marketplace to sell and buy used goods.

Photos of the flight shared on social media is now viral with many users adding to the list of complaints they have against SpiceJet.

Responding to the tweet, user Shimon Das (@shimonips) said, "This is worse than buses. Lol!" Another Twitter user Tech Singh (@mrtechsingh) commented that no one would buy it on Olx and that it's a better deal for a scrap dealer.

"This is nothing. I've had weird food wrappers inside those things. I only fly them because they operate the Boeing 737," wrote WalRider747 (@WalRider747). Another user Aravind Naveen (@MydAravind) "Last year I had a similar experience and that was my first and last SpiceJet flight."

Another user urged passengers to not opt for the airline even if the tickets were cheaper compared to other low-cost domestic carriers. "Avoid travelling on SpiceJet even if the tickets are 25-35 percent cheaper," Dino Marino (@DinooMarino) tweeted.

SpiceJet is yet to comment on the incident. Last week, the airline grounded two of its pilots for drinking coffee and eating "gujiya" in the cockpit mid-air. The pilots reportedly placed their cups of coffee on a critical control panel and took a photo of the sweets they held in their hands. Their actions endangered the safety of passengers, SpiceJet has said.

The incident was reported on Holi (March 8) when the pilots were flying from the national capital of Delhi to Guwahati in Assam. According to aviation safety consultant Mohan Ranganathan, the flight was cruising at 37,000 feet at the time the picture was taken. Ranganathan was reportedly the first person to share the photograph and his post gained traction on social media, leading to backlash against the pilots.

Ankita Sengupta