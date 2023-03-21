 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Dear SpiceJet, sell this flight on Olx': Passenger shares photos of broken, battered seats

Ankita Sengupta
Mar 21, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

After the photos of the SpiceJet flight went viral Twitter users commented that no one would buy it on Olx and that it's a better deal for a scrap dealer.

Photos of the SpiceJet flight shared on social media is now viral with many users adding to the list of complaints they have against the airline. (Image credit: @mundhrashish/Twitter)

An irate SpiceJet passenger, who had to travel in a battered aircraft with tattered seats, has a suggestion for the airline -- "Sell this flight on Olx." Olx is an online marketplace to sell and buy used goods.

Photos of the flight shared on social media is now viral with many users adding to the list of complaints they have against SpiceJet.

Responding to the tweet, user Shimon Das (@shimonips) said, "This is worse than buses. Lol!" Another Twitter user Tech Singh (@mrtechsingh) commented that no one would buy it on Olx and that it's a better deal for a scrap dealer.

"This is nothing. I've had weird food wrappers inside those things. I only fly them because they operate the Boeing 737," wrote WalRider747 (@WalRider747). Another user Aravind Naveen (@MydAravind) "Last year I had a similar experience and that was my first and last SpiceJet flight."

Another user urged passengers to not opt for the airline even if the tickets were cheaper compared to other low-cost domestic carriers. "Avoid travelling on SpiceJet even if the tickets are 25-35 percent cheaper," Dino Marino (@DinooMarino) tweeted.