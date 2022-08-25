'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds says this place serves ‘the best Indian food in Europe’

A family-run restaurant serving tandoori chicken, biryani and other South Asian delicacies in the United Kingdom is basking in newfound fame, thanks to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool actor recently posted on Instagram a glowing review of an eatery called the Light of India balti house, situated in England's Cheshire town. He shared a flyer of the restaurant on his Instagram stories.

"The best Indian food in Europe," Ryan Reynolds said.

Reynolds has over 44 million followers on Instagram, and his endorsement was certain to push the restaurant into spotlight.

Since Reynolds' post, the restaurant has been inundated with phone calls, The Guardian reported.

But its owners Rajia Rahaman and Rahamann Batan have never even heard of the person who has sparked new interest in their eatery.

Reynolds is likely to have heard of the restaurant through fans of the Wrexham football club, which he owns along with actor Rob McElhenney. He has been taking trips to the UK since acquiring the club.

Only the restaurant owners' 28-year-old son Shaa Rahaman seems aware of the fact that they served a Hollywood A-lister

“The first we knew anything about it was when Ryan posted his review. We asked my parents if he had been in but they didn’t even know who he was," he told The Guardian. "We showed them a picture and they couldn’t remember seeing him. So it may be that he or a member of his team ordered and collected a takeaway."

The dishes at the restaurant are modestly priced -- biryani at £

8 pounds, chicken at 6.

For its owners, Reynolds' review was a pleasant surprise.

“It’s crazy. To think he says we’re the best in Europe," Shaa Rahaman told The Guardian.