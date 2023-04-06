 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deadly cobra in cockpit forces pilot to make emergency landing

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

A pilot in South Africa was forced to make an emergency landing after spotting a highly venomous Cape cobra in the cockpit.

A pilot spotted a Cape cobra underneath his seat (Representational image)

Rudolph Erasmus was flying a private plane with four people on board when he felt a “cold sensation” on his hip, The Guardian reported. The South African pilot initially thought it could be water dripping down from a bottle he may have forgotten to close properly.

He was stunned when he looked down to see a highly venomous Cape cobra slithering under his seat.

“I felt this cool sensation, sort of, crawling up my shirt,” Erasmus told BBC. “To be truly honest, it's as if my brain did not register what was going on… As I turned to the left and looked down I saw the cobra receding its head backwards underneath the seat.”