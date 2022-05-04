‘Dead’ woman knocks on coffin during her own funeral, rushed to hospital

A woman presumed dead after a car accident left mourners at her funeral shocked when she started banging on her coffin. Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca was mistakenly pronounced dead after being involved in a car crash in Peru, The Sun reported.

Callaca’s three nephews were left with serious injuries in the car crash, which also killed her brother-in-law. The nephews, aged 5, 11 and 17, are currently in a critical condition and receiving treatment at the Lambayeque regional hospital.

On April 26, Rosa Callaca’s coffin was about to be lowered into the ground when she interrupted her own funeral. Her relatives were left shocked when they heard a noise coming from inside the coffin and immediately opened it.

Inside, they found Callaca, who had been presumed dead, very much alive and peering at them.

Cemetery caretaker Juan Segundo Cajo said: "She opened her eyes and was sweating.

"I immediately went to my office and called the police."

Her family members, meanwhile, rushed the coffin to a nearby hospital with Rosa still inside. Unfortunately, she died in hospital a few hours later.

Callaca’s heartbroken relatives are now looking for answers. According to Daily Star, her aunt told local media: "We want to know why my niece reacted yesterday, when we were taking her to be buried. "We have the videos in which she pushes and touches the coffin."

Police have now opened an investigation into the incident.

This incident comes after a horrifying video from China emerged online in which medical workers realised the ‘body’ they placed in a body bag was actually alive.