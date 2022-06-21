Dead woman in Russia partially ‘eaten by her 20 cats'. Police discovered body after 2 weeks

A woman in Russia has been partially eaten by her 20 cats after she died at home. The police discovered the body two weeks later after receiving a complaint by the woman's co-worker.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, was a cat breeder who owned 20 Maine Coon cats.

These cats are an extremely popular large domestic breed which originated in the US state of Maine. They are known for their muscular build, passive nature and is often called as "the gentle giant".

The incident happened in the Russian city of Bataysk and it came to light after the police received a concerned phone call by the woman's colleague, The Sun reported.

The police said that the woman had been dead for two weeks after she collapsed and her pet cats survived all this while by partially eating their owner’s body. They had found the partially eaten body surrounded by the hungry cats.

An animal rescue expert who took the cats under her care said that their actions were “understandable”, the publication reported.

“The cats were left alone on their own for two weeks, there was no food, so what else to eat?" she said. "It's understandable right? They ate what there was."

While a few of the healthier cats have been rehomed, it’s unclear whether the new owners are aware of what happened.

This, however, is not the only incident of its kind.

A woman in England's Hampshire was found half eaten by her pet cats, after her body remained undiscovered for two months, reported The Standard.

Meanwhile, studies have found that cat owners who die at home risk being eaten alive. Scientists made the discovery after two cats broke into their research centre to feast on decomposing corpses in Colorado, US.