Dead rat on food table at IKEA Bengaluru: Swedish chain apologises after viral pic

A visit to the popular furniture retailer IKEA turned into a harrowing experience for a customer at their Bengaluru store when a mouse unexpectedly fell from the ceiling onto her table at the food court.

The shocking incident, which occurred on July 16, was shared on Twitter by a user Sharanya Shetty.

In her tweet, she expressed disbelief at the bizarre incident, stating, "...Guess what fell in our food table at IKEA. I can't even. We were eating and this rat just dropped dead...Most bizarre moment ever!" The post quickly gained traction, with numerous users expressing their shock and concern.

The photos shared on Twitter shows a dead rat on the table where Shetty was sitting. A plate of a snack and drink were on the table; the rat lay dead just slightly away.

Cleaners arrived at the scene but the woman reportedly claimed that the area was not cordoned off. She also claimed that many customers at nearby tables continued to eat.

Responding to the incident, IKEA issued a statement on Twitter, saying, "Hej! We apologize for the unpleasant incident at IKEA Nagasandra. We're currently investigating the situation & ensuring to take all precautionary efforts. Food safety and hygiene is our top priority, and we want our customers to always have the best shopping experience at IKEA."

While IKEA s primarily renowned for its furniture and home items, its food courts attract a significant number of visitors. According to IKEA's own data, approximately 30% of customers visit the store specifically for the food.

The company reportedly made a staggering $2.24 billion in food sales alone in 2017, solidifying its position as one of the world's leading food sellers.