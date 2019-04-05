DD News telecasts PM's Bengal speech, violates EC's Model Code of Conduct

State-run news channel Doordarshan News drove itself into trouble after it violated the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct by telecasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at an election rally in Kolkata from the Brigade Parade ground on Monday.

Doordarshan being a government-run channel owned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, isn’t supposed to have any political agenda by rule.

Clause 4 in Article VII of the Model Code of Conduct laid down by the Election Commission asks the ruling party to avoid “the misuse of official mass media during the election period for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power...”.

The coverage showed the PM speaking from a podium with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s two lotus symbols on the front.Speaking on the same, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury questioned the Election Commission’s work ethics and "its mandate to conduct free & fair polls".

Days before this, on April 1, members of the Congress had moved the Election Commission to speak against the live coverage of a "Main Bhi Chowkidar" event by DD News.

Congress claimed that not only was the event telecast on the news channel, it was put up on its YouTube channel and also promoted via social media handles.