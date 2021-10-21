DC's new film Injustice terms Kashmir 'disputed territory', draws flak on social media

Image: DC Comics

DC's new animated film 'Injustice' has landed in a soup for calling Kashmir as 'disputed' territory. The viral clip on social media platforms shows Superman and Wonder Woman destroying military equipment in Kashmir.



Developing story : In the DC's new film "Injustice", Superman declares Kashmir an arms free zone. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/upxyHOn7kA

— The Bite (@_TheBite) October 18, 2021

Superman then goes on to declare Kashmir as an "arms-free zone".

Netizens took to Twitter to slam DC's new film with some terming it "anti-Indian". DC has not yet responded to the criticism by Indian fans.



#@DCComics is nothing except a platform of Proganda. Knowledge standard of DCComic in Kashmir and POK and Aksai chin areas is so weak. Where, soldiers of America are superman. Please check its image in Afghanistan. Please boycotted this #dccomics — Jagroop Singh (@Jagroop11666785) October 21, 2021





#superman#InjusticeMovie @DCComics

How can you declare kashmir as disputed territory in Injustice movie, do u even do some research before telling these level of lies

Since when dc started attacking integrity and sovereignty of India.@GoI_MeitY - should not be allowed in India

— Shivam Tripathi (@stripathi540) October 21, 2021



#dccomics we would like to know who has reviewed the latest superman movie and agreed to the script, the maps used and the scene where superman questions Indian Army's position in #kashmir. are people spreading their agenda through animated movies as well.#AntiIndiaSuperman October 21, 2021





In the @DCComics new film "Injustice", Superman declares Kashmir a disputed region.Superman and Wonder Woman are seen destroying the weapons to demilitarise the region. Who’s funding such propaganda films? Is it a CIA+ISI JV postTaliban? Govt of India should fix this. @emNikhil

— Aaquib Siddiqui (@AaquibSiddiqui8) October 21, 2021



I was fan of Superman right from childhood shame on you dc comics whether it is Superman or batman Kashmir is our integral part stay away from this shit propoganda — bipin mohanlal majet (@BipinMajet) October 21, 2021

Watch the full trailer of DC's Injustice: