DC's new film Injustice terms Kashmir 'disputed territory', draws flak on social media

The viral clip on social media platforms shows Superman and Wonder Woman destroying military equipment.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Image: DC Comics

Image: DC Comics


DC's new animated film 'Injustice' has landed in a soup for calling Kashmir as 'disputed' territory. The viral clip on social media platforms shows Superman and Wonder Woman destroying military equipment in Kashmir.

Superman then goes on to declare Kashmir as an "arms-free zone".

Netizens took to Twitter to slam DC's new film with some terming it "anti-Indian". DC has not yet responded to the criticism by Indian fans.






Watch the full trailer of DC's Injustice:

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Kashmir #Superman #trending
first published: Oct 21, 2021 03:14 pm

