DC Restauranteur Invites Washington Post Columnist Gene Weingarten Who Panned Indian Cuisine to Lunch

Representative Image

After severely criticizing Indian Cusine in his column in the Washington Post magazine, Gene Weingarten was invited for lunch by Ashok Bajaj, owner of Rasika, an acclaimed Indian restaurant in Washington DC, USA.

Bajaj wished to call Weingarten and teach him how to properly order and enjoy his food. He was confident enough to convert Weingarten dislike for the cuisine, as he has done in the past with 'thousands of non-Indian fans'.

The invitation came at the backdrop of heavy backlash that Weingarten faced for his column wherein, he incorrectly claimed that Indian cuisine, which uses a variety of rich and flavorful spices, was based on one.

The piece, titled “You can’t make me eat these foods,” was published on 23 August.

The Washington Post has also published an update to the column, saying that the article incorrectly stated that that Indian food was “based on one spice, curry," and that cuisine consisted only of curries, types of stew. It added that the article had been corrected.

Weingarten later apologised for his column, saying that he should have named a single dish instead of the whole cuisine. He apologised for the broad generalisation.

However, Weingarten's visit to Rasika will not be his first one. The last time he was there he tweeted that the food was “beautifully prepared” it was still “swimming with the herbs and spices he most despises.” Bajaj said he had no idea that Weingarten had visited Rasika until he saw the tweet.