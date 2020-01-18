Davinder Singh booked under Arms Act by NIA

File photo of DSP Davinder Singh, who was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said on Sunday. (Image: PTI)

J&K Police DSP Davinder Singh has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Davinder Singh was caught in south Kashmir while ferrying two militants to Jammu on January 11.

A case has been registered under sections 18, 19, 20 and 38, 39 of the UAPA. NIA’s initial investigations have reportedly suggested that it was not the first time Davinder Singh had helped militants move around.

The Agency’s team is also expected to investigate Kashmir on January 20, while it is speculated that Singh may be transported to Delhi for interrogation, sources told India Today.

Davinder Singh had been allegedly ferrying the militants from the Shopian area, to probably the outskirts of the Valley. He was also reported to be in possession of AK-47, hand grenades, pistol, and a mobile phone which was recovered from the DSP’s car and home. These objects are expected to be seized by the NIA’s forensic expert team as evidence, the paper added.

Section 38 of the UAPA, which has been imposed on Davinder Singh deals with an offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation. It includes a person, who associates himself or professes to be associated, with a terrorist organisation with the intention to further its activities, commits an offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation.