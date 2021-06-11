Dating the 'old-fashioned way' is trending on Twitter but there's a plot twist

Representative image (Reuters)

Twitter is a goldmine when it comes to memes and trends. This time, dating and love have come on its radar. Most people in today's day and age, resort to dating apps to find love. And now that we live in a pandemic, it's quite impossible to find your partner over a cup of coffee, especially if you are in India, given that most coffee shops are closed at the moment.

However, a particular tweet by a user wishing to date the old fashioned way has now made the concept trend on Twitter.



deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he sells me onions, i sell him jars of spiced peaches)

— trash jones (@jzux) June 8, 2021

“Deleting my dating apps because I want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he sells me onions, I sell him jars of spiced peaches),” wrote user @jzux in a tweet. The tweet referred to a 1998 Young Adult novel Holes, where a boy named Sam exchanges his onions with one of the protagonists for a jar of peaches.

The tweet's gone viral with more than four lakh likes and almost 47,000 retweets.

While dating the old fashioned way is trending, there's quite a catch here. Users of the microblogging site have gone ahead to give the trend a twist by referencing quirky plots and moments of pop culture where the lovers met each other in unconventional ways. For instance, the educational website Sparknotes jumped on the bandwagon by giving a rather sarcastic tone to their tweet, which references the tragic love story of Romeo and Juliet.



deleting my dating apps because I want to meet someone the old fashioned way (we make eye contact across a crowded room and die tragically as a result of our feuding families) — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) June 9, 2021



Desi Twitter users referenced classic Bollywood movies like ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’, making the tweets entertaining and hilarious.



deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (an undercover major falls in love with me and my saree at first sight at the college where I teach)

— S(@whineapples) June 9, 2021

Here are some of the best ones:



deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (bangle ke peeche teri beri ke neeche) — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 10, 2021





deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (while on a europe tour stuck with a jerk who drops me while dancing, rips my blouse, mocks my engagement, then stalks me to another country, deceives my family and sabotages my engagement).

— B. (@hippiecentric_) June 10, 2021



deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (I get my dupatta stuck on his sherwani at a wedding) — sai (@Saisailu97) June 10, 2021





deleting my dating apps because i want to meet someone the old fashioned way (he is an android with knowledge of human consciousness, i am a super-powered witch who teaches him how to love)

— Marvel Unlimited (@MarvelUnlimited) June 10, 2021