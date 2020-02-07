Data of nearly 5 lakh Indian payment cards up for sale on dark web

A fresh database of 461,976 payment card records has been compromised and put up for sale on the dark web, according to an Economic Times report. The data is available on a popular underground card shop Joker's Stash, but it is not immediately known how the breach happened.

According to Group-IB, a cybersecurity firm based in Singapore that spotted the database, 98 percent of the compromised information was of payment cards issued by Indian banks.

reported that the database was uploaded on February 5. The estimated total value of the cards is $4.2 million, as per the Group-IB. As of February 6 morning, the record of 16 payment cards was sold.

The cybersecurity firm has informed India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) already about the development.

The buyers of these cards are people looking at committing frauds. Even as more and more Indians are opening up to digitised transactions, we are lagging behind in the corresponding rise on awareness vis-à-vis safety concerns. This has turned India into a lucrative destination for cyber goons.

In the latest breach, all crucial details of payment cards, such as card number, expiration date, CVV code, cardholders’ full name, etc., have been exposed. This is reportedly the second time a major database breach of Indian payment cards has been detected by Group-IB since October 2019. Last time, the record of 1.3 million credit and debit cards valued at $130 million was found on Joker’s Stash.