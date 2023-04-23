Dalai Lama 'suck my tongue' video: Tibetans explain 'it's grandfatherly affection, not lust'

After Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was widely criticised for kissing a child on his lips and asking him to "suck his tongue", Tibetans explain that the incident was not an act of child abuse but an ancient local figurative that was mistranslated because the Dalai Lama does not speak English fluently.

The February 28 video left many of the 6.7 million Tibetans across the world shocked and hurt by the way the global media misinterpreted their culture, Vice reported.

Jigme Ugen, a Tibetan US-based content creator told the publication that the Dalai Lama meant to say "che le sa" which roughly translates to "eat my tongue" - a figurative saying used in a game meant to teach kids that there is no end to want.

Explaining how the game is played, Ugen told Vice, "First give me a kiss on my cheek, I need you to touch your forehead with my forehead, let's touch our noses, give me a kiss (on the lips), I gave you everything and the only thing left now is for you to eat my tongue."