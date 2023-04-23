Dalai Lama 'suck my tongue' video: Tibetans explain 'it's grandfatherly affection, not lust'

The controversial video of the Dalai Lama with a young boy has triggered disgust and shock. (Image credit: Screengrab from video on Twitter)

After Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama was widely criticised for kissing a child on his lips and asking him to "suck his tongue", Tibetans explain that the incident was not an act of child abuse but an ancient local figurative that was mistranslated because the Dalai Lama does not speak English fluently.

The February 28 video left many of the 6.7 million Tibetans across the world shocked and hurt by the way the global media misinterpreted their culture, Vice reported.

Jigme Ugen, a Tibetan US-based content creator told the publication that the Dalai Lama meant to say "che le sa" which roughly translates to "eat my tongue" - a figurative saying used in a game meant to teach kids that there is no end to want.

Explaining how the game is played, Ugen told Vice, "First give me a kiss on my cheek, I need you to touch your forehead with my forehead, let's touch our noses, give me a kiss (on the lips), I gave you everything and the only thing left now is for you to eat my tongue."

"The Tibetan community and Buddhist followers across the world are definitely hurting and traumatised by this horrifying accusation against His Holiness the Dalai Lama, turning an act of kindness, a jovial cultural act and grandfatherly affection into something lustful and immoral."

After the video of the Dalai Lama went viral, the 87-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader issued an apology. "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the 14th Dalai Lama said in a statement, which was posted on his official Twitter handle.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

