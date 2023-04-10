 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalai Lama asks boy to ‘suck his tongue’, kisses him on lips. Video triggers row

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

The 14th Dalai Lama is a globally revered figure and a Nobel Peace Prize awardee who is known for his teachings and messages on world peace. The video has triggered anger and shock on social media.

The controversial video of the Dalai Lama with a young boy has triggered disgust and shock. (Image credit: Screengrab from video on Twitter)

A video of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama asking a young boy to suck his tongue is being shared on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

The undated clip begins with the 14th Dalai Lama asking the boy to kiss him on his right cheek when the latter had gone near him to pay his respects. The boy obliges by hugging him and kissing him on his cheek. Next, the Dalai Lama plants a kiss on the boy’s lips. People in the venue can be heard laughing and clapping when the spiritual leader does this. He then pulls the boy’s face and touches his forehead to the boy’s. A few seconds later, the Dalai Lama tells him, “Suck tongue.” He sticks his tongue out and draws the boy close to his face. His action drew loud laughter once again from people at the venue.

People who watched the video on social media expressed their shock and disgust at the 87-year-old Dalai Lama's action.

"This is disgusting and appears to be a case of child molestation," Twitter user Saif Patel said. Several others saod that the act is a case of paedophilia.