Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai cops maintain vigil amid rains, winds

The official said adequate manpower had been made available in police stations and traffic posts on the roads of the metropolis.

PTI
May 17, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
Representative image

Police personnel in Mumbai have been asked to stay on high alert and communication as well as flood-related life-saving equipment have been kept ready in view of rains and gusty winds expected on Monday as cyclone Tauktae moves towards the coast of Gujarat, an official said.

He said adequate manpower had been made available in police stations and traffic posts on the roads of the metropolis.

"All police stations and posts have been asked to check communication equipment like wireless sets and public address systems to ensure they are working optimally. The same instructions have been given for vehicles and life-saving and rescue items like life jackets, first-aid kits, ropes, hammers, emergency lighting, stretchers etc," the official informed.

Police have been asked to maintain close coordination with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials ward-wise to implement mitigation measures effectively amid heavy rains and gusty winds, he added.

The traffic branch of the metropolis' police has been instructed to ensure traffic moves freely, and diversions are enforced in places where roads get water-logged, the official said.

While public have been told not go to seafronts, fishermen have been directed not to venture into the sea, the official informed.
first published: May 17, 2021 04:34 pm

