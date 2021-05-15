Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm'; PM Modi reviews preparedness

Representative image

Cyclone Tauktae, which has kept authorities on the edge in five states - Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat - is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" as it crosses coastal Gujarat on May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 15.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, the cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya at around the "afternoon or evening of May 18", with a wind speed ranging up to 175 kmph.

"It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat, including extremely heavy falls in Junagadh and Gir Somnath and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in the districts of Saurashtra Kutch and Diu namely Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagadh, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot, Jamnagar," an official release stated.

The period of landfall would be accompanied by a storm surge of about two to three metres above astronomical tide which could inundate the coastal areas of Morbi, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts, the IMD said.

A storm surge of one to two metres along Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and 0.5 to one metre over the remaining coastal districts of Gujarat on May 18 is also expected.

Light to moderate rainfall is "very likely to commence" over coastal districts of Saurashtra from the afternoon of May 16, and "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is expected at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 17, the Met department added.

While the cyclone is expected to become "very severe cyclonic storm" by the time it crosses Gujarat, the cyclone intensified into "severe" grade on May 15. Over the next 48 hours, the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka and the Union territory of Lakshadweep Islands are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall in some regions and "heavy to heavy rainfall" in isolated pockets.

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places" is also predicted in western Rajasthan over May 18 and 19, the IMD said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on May 15 to review the preparedness to minimise the cyclone's adverse impact.

"The prime minister directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated by the state governments and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water etc and are restored immediately in the event of damages caused to them," stated an official released issued by his Office.

Modi further directed the officials to ensure "special preparedness on COVID management in hospitals", vaccine cold chain and other medical facilities on power back up and storage of essential medicines and to plan for unhindered movement of oxygen tankers.

"He also directed for 24X7 functioning of control rooms. He also said that special care needs to be taken to ensure that there is least possible disruption in oxygen supply from Jamnagar," the statement said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is also reviewing the situation round the clock and is coordinating with the state governments concerned. "MHA has already released the first instalment of SDRF in advance to all States. NDRF has pre-positioned 42 teams which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment, etc in six states and has kept 26 teams on standby," the official release noted.

The authorities have been directed to prevent casualties by evacuating people residing in coastal areas which would face the maximum brunt of the storm. Fishing activity in the Arabian Sea has also been barred in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka and Gujarat till May 18.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have also deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations. Air Force and Engineer task force units of Army, with boats and rescue equipment, are on standby for deployment.

"Seven ships with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief units are on standby along the western coast. Surveillance aircraft and helicopters are carrying out aerial surveillance along the western coast. Disaster Relief teams (DRTs) and Medical Teams (MTs) are on standby at Trivandrum, Kannur and other locations along the western coast," the Prime Minister's Office said.