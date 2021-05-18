MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Cyclone Tauktae | Chilling videos of massive waves crashing on Gateway of India go viral

The viral videos of Cyclone Tauktae's impact on Mumbai, some of which were purportedly made from the Taj Hotel, show tidal waves rattling the metallic barricades and strong howling winds drowning every other noise, reminding people of the horrors of nature’s fury.

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 04:58 PM IST
Tidal waves crash near Gateway of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image: PTI)

Tidal waves crash near Gateway of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image: PTI)


Cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in Gujarat on May 17, has wreaked havoc in several parts of the country, including in Goa and Maharashtra. The cyclone has killed at least six people in Maharashtra and another four in Gujarat and injured several others.

Several videos of the aftermath of the cyclone have surfaced on social media platforms since, including chilling clips of massive waves crashing on the Gateway of India and the adjoining jetty.

The viral videos of Cyclone Tauktae's impact on Mumbai, some of which were purportedly made from the Taj Hotel, show tidal waves rattling the metallic barricades and strong howling winds drowning every other noise, reminding people of the horrors of nature’s fury. Let us take a look at the videos that have gone viral:

Close

Related stories




Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Cyclone Tauktae
first published: May 18, 2021 04:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.