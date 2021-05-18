Cyclone Tauktae | Chilling videos of massive waves crashing on Gateway of India go viral

Tidal waves crash near Gateway of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in Gujarat on May 17, has wreaked havoc in several parts of the country, including in Goa and Maharashtra. The cyclone has killed at least six people in Maharashtra and another four in Gujarat and injured several others.

Several videos of the aftermath of the cyclone have surfaced on social media platforms since, including chilling clips of massive waves crashing on the Gateway of India and the adjoining jetty.



Never Ever Seen Gateway of India like this. Wondering if water has entered the Taj Hotel?? #CycloneTaukte #Gateway_of_India #mumbairain pic.twitter.com/ayfZHgVc0H

— Rosy (@rose_k01) May 17, 2021

The viral videos of Cyclone Tauktae's impact on Mumbai, some of which were purportedly made from the Taj Hotel, show tidal waves rattling the metallic barricades and strong howling winds drowning every other noise, reminding people of the horrors of nature’s fury. Let us take a look at the videos that have gone viral:



Waves pummel Gateway of India in Mumbai. I feel dizzy just watching these. #CycloneTauktae (WhatsApp forward, but I’m pretty sure this isn’t an average rainy day video) pic.twitter.com/knuFClTDOx — Mridula (@mridulasee) May 17, 2021

