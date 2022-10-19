English
    Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ likely to form over Bay of Bengal this weekend. All you need to know

    The India Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal this weekend

    Moneycontrol News
    October 19, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
    Representational image (source: AP)

    Representational image (source: AP)


    The India Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal this weekend. This in turn could intensify into a cyclonic storm that could affect Odisha, West Bengal, the northern part of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas.

    This cyclone, when it forms, could be named Cyclone Sitrang, as per the list posted by IMD in April 2020. Sitrang was the name proposed by Thailand.

    IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said though the depression is likely to become well-marked and turn into a cyclonic storm, no forecast is being made on the intensity of the system and its path at present. "We may give more details of the cyclone only after the formation of a low-pressure area," he said.

    Odisha, which encountered at least three major storms in 2021, has started preparing for the cyclone, which could make landfall on October 23. The Odisha government held a review meeting to oversee the state's preparedness in the wake of the forecast.

    Coastal districts Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Khordha and Ganjam were put on alert by the state government today (October 19), according to Down to Earth.

    Meanwhile, marine fishermen have been warned of the upcoming possible cyclone and told not to venture into the sea. Seaside villages are also being prepared with cyclone shelters.

    The Odisha government has also cancelled the leaves of its employees from October 23 to October 25 in the coastal districts, which have been put on alert, a senior official said.

    Meanwhile, the Met Department in Kolkata said it is keeping a close watch on the weather system. Rainfall is likely in the coastal districts of West Bengal on October 23.

    (With inputs from PTI)
